Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Fatehpur coldest at 4.4 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Fatehpur in Sikar district was the coldest place in Rajasthan on Monday at 4.4 degrees Celsius amid cold conditions in the state, the local meteorological department said.

The night temperature was 5 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 5.1 degrees in Lunkaransar in Bikaner, 6.8 degrees in Churu and Alwar, 6.9 degrees in Dausa, 7.6 degrees in Karauli, and 8.3 degrees in Pilani in Jhunjhunu.

Other places in state recorded minimum temperature in the range of 8 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions are expected to persist in the state over the next 24 hours. PTI SDA ARI