Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Karauli shivers at 3.3 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Cold conditions persisted in many areas of Rajasthan with lowest temperature recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in some parts of the state on January 10 and 11. Due to its effect, the minimum and maximum temperature may increase by two to four degrees in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region on the night of January 10. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on January 11 along with hailstorms in some places.

From January 12, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state, with dense fog likely in some places.

During this period, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli. Apart from this, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees in Fatehpur, 4.3 degrees in Dausa, 4.4 degrees in Sangaria, 5.4 degrees in Churu and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar. PTI AG HIG HIG