Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Nagaur shivers at 2.5 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Cold conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday with Nagaur recording a night temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, followed by Sirohi at 4.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature in Fatehpur was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu 5.2 degrees, Chittorgarh 5.9 degrees, Vanasthali (Tonk) 6 degrees, Bikaner 6.2 degrees, Jodhpur 6.5 degrees, Jaisalmer 6.6 degrees, Jalore 6.7 degrees, Pilani 6.8 degrees, while Jaipur and Sikar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius each, the Met office said.

At other places, the night temperature ranged between 7 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog shrouded a few places in Rajasthan in the early morning hours, the weather office said, as it predicted further drop in temperature. PTI SDA ARI