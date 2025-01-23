Cold conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) The minimum temperature across many places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to the season's average on Thursday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department here.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 7.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 10.1 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 11.4 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 11.2 degrees Celsius and Ambala 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded respective minimums of 7.6, 7.5 and 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DV DV