Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at 3.6 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in many parts of Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, a MeT department official said.

Advertisment

Dense fog was recorded in some places in the morning, according to the India Meteorological Department here.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded 5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

In the plains, Sriganganagar recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.4 degrees Celsius in Churu and 5.5 degrees Celsius in both Bikaner and Pilani.

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, while all major cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. PTI AG ARD ARD