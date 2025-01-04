Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Vanasthali shivers at 6.4 degrees C

Jaipur: Cold conditions prevailed in the desert state of Rajasthan on Saturday morning, with Vanasthali in Tonk district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

Dense to very dense fog was also recorded at some places in the state, according to the India Meteorological Centre here.

Pilani in Jhunjhunu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius in Dausa, 7 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 7.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur and 8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 8 degrees Celsius.

The weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next 24 hours, the MeT department said. Light rains are expected at some places in the Bikaner division during this period, it added.