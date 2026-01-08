Cold conditions prevail over parts of UP; dense fog to persist

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as dense to very dense fog enveloped several districts, while temperatures remained significantly below normal across large parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Met centre, the maximum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal.

Relative humidity ranged between 94 per cent and 70 per cent, and no rainfall was reported, it said.

The Met centre said shallow to moderate fog is likely in Lucknow and adjoining areas during forenoon hours on Friday, followed by clear skies later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. A warning for dense to very dense fog during morning hours has been issued.

Statewide, weather is likely to remain dry, though dense fog is very likely at isolated places, it said.

In a press note, the IMD said the prevailing fog and cold conditions are due to cold and dry north-westerly winds blowing into the state from snow-bound hilly regions, coupled with delayed sunshine caused by dense fog. Owing to these conditions, several districts witnessed 'cold day' and 'severe cold day' conditions on Thursday.

Cold day conditions were recorded in Hardoi, Kanpur, Ballia, Banda, Amethi, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Moradabad, Aligarh and Agra, while severe cold day conditions were observed in Bareilly, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Shahjahanpur.

Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius and Babatpur in Varanasi 11.6 degrees Celsius, both marking the fifth coldest January day on record for these locations. Shahjahanpur, with a maximum of 11.2 degrees Celsius, logged the ninth coldest January day in its observational history, the IMD said.

Several other cities also reported temperatures well below normal. Kanpur city recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 15.4 degrees Celsius, Bareilly logged a minimum of 5.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Jhansi recorded a maximum of 12.7 degrees Celsius, nearly nine degrees below normal. No rainfall was reported from any part of the state.

The IMD said there are indications of gradual improvement in cold and fog conditions till January 11 due to the influence of a western disturbance concentrated over north Punjab.

The department expects a gradual reduction in fog density and a rise in temperatures, leading to short-term relief from the ongoing cold spell. PTI CDN APL APL