Srinagar: Light snowfall was recorded in a few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, causing night temperatures to drop and bringing back cold conditions to the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night with a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, there was light snowfall in a few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the Mughal Road and the upper areas of Ganderbal, on Monday night, the officials said.

They said the minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir dipped last night.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

In south Kashmir's tourist resort of Pahalgam, the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The region is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point and chances of snowfall are the highest.

The plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir during the day.

After that, the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy till January 20.