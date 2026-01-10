Cold conditions tighten grip on Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Cold weather conditions intensified in many parts of Punjab on Saturday, with the mercury dipping to a bone-chilling 1.1 degrees Celsius in Hoshiarpur, the meteorological department said.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning in Hoshiarpur and some other places in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana.

Amritsar recorded a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 3.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.4 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5 degrees Celsius and Ambala 6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DIV DIV