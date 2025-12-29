Cold conditions to prevail in north Bengal, slight abatement in south after 2 days: IMD

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Cold conditions are likely to prevail in north Bengal over the next one week, while minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the southern part of the state by two-three degrees Celsius after two days, the IMD said on Monday.

The hill town of Darjeeling in north Bengal on Monday recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Bankura in south Bengal recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state's plains at 9 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Other places that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures were Kalimpong (9.5 degrees Celsius), Bardhaman (9.8), Alipurduar (10), Asansol (10.1), Purulia (10.2), Baharampur (10.4) and Sriniketan (10.5), it said.

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning and forenoon on Tuesday.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across West Bengal over the next seven days, it said.

The weatherman said there will not be any large change in minimum temperatures in the north Bengal districts over the next seven days, it said.

Minimum temperatures in the districts of south Bengal are likely to increase by two to three degrees after two days, the IMD said.

It said that shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than 1 km, is likely to prevail in the morning hours at one or two places in all the districts of the state over the next five days. PTI AMR ACD