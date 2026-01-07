Cold day conditions in parts of Rajasthan, traffic affected in morning due to dense fog

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Intense chill disrupted normal life in Rajasthan with cold day conditions recorded in many places of the state.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 4.5 and 10 degrees Celsius across much of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Dense fog was reported at some places in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions during the morning hours, reducing visibility to near zero in several places and affecting traffic on highways.

Sikar was the coldest place in the state, registering a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sirohi at 4.7 degrees, while Phalodi recorded 5.8 degrees, Ajmer 5.9 degrees, Alwar 6.1 degrees, Ganganagar and Churu 6.8 degrees each.

Jaipur, the state capital shivered at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said maximum temperatures across the state hovered between 12 and 25 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures would fall by 1-2 degrees further over the coming 1-2 days, it said.