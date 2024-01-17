Cold day conditions persist in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Cold day conditions prevailed in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 18.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

There was a slight respite in the minimum temperature which was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius at 9.05 am.

The mercury in Delhi in the last few days had dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius, making the mornings extremely cold.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 91 per cent and 97 per cent during the day.

Moderate fog was observed in Delhi with dense fog conditions recorded in isolated parts of the city at 5:30 am.

The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station - Safdarjung observatory - and Palam was 200 metres at 5:30 am.

Around 20 Delhi-bound trains were running late by up to six hours due to the weather conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the "very poor" category with a reading of 368 recorded at 4 pm.

The overall AQI on Tuesday stood at 371 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI SJJ RT