Cold day conditions prevail over parts of UP; dense fog to persist

Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) Cold day conditions persisted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with day temperatures dipping below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense to very dense fog was reported at isolated locations, particularly during late night and early morning hours, affecting visibility both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow registered a maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 93 per cent and 65 per cent.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog during late night and morning hours in Lucknow and adjoining areas on Sunday, with partly clear skies later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Across Uttar Pradesh, weather is expected to remain dry. However, the Met department warned that dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog may prevail in certain places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Several districts reported cold day conditions on Saturday with maximum temperatures significantly below normal.

Barabanki recorded a maximum of 14.5 degrees Celsius, Hardoi 15.2 degrees, Bareilly 14.1 degrees and Moradabad 14.5 degrees.

Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Aligarh reported 6.4 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was reported from any part of the state. PTI CDN ARB ARB