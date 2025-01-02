Cold day in Delhi for fourth successive day

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi reeled from cold day conditions for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling 3.1 notches below normal at 16.2 degrees Celsius with a reduced visibility to less than 50 metres.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the highest or lowest temperature is at least 4.5 degrees lower than what is considered normal for a specific period.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 16.2 degrees, three notches below normal, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees.

"Cold day conditions were observed in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday," IMD officials said.

In Ayanagar, visibility dropped to zero, while the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded visibility at 200 meters.

Palam weather station reported very dense fog with visibility at 0 metres at 6 am, according to IMD officials.

The relative humidity ranged between 80 and 100 per cent during the day.

IMD has predicted a party cloudy sky on Friday. Smog and moderate fog are expected in most places, with dense fog in isolated areas in the morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318, falling in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM HIG