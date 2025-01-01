Cold day in Delhi for third successive day at 15 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi reeled from cold day conditions for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling 4.3 notches below normal at 15 degrees Celsius.

However, the intensity was slightly lower compared to Tuesday, according to the Met office.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius -- slightly higher than the seasonal average but nearly two notches lower than Tuesday.

The relative humidity stood at 84 per cent at 5:30 pm while the morning witnessed shallow fog.

For Wednesday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day conditions at isolated places and dense fog in some areas.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the highest or lowest temperature is at least 4.5 degrees lower than what is considered normal for a specific period.

In a related development, air quality data was unavailable on the Central Pollution Control Board's website and the Sameer app, which provides hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, till evening.