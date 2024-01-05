'Cold day' in Delhi, max temp falls 5 degrees below normal

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 'cold day' was recorded in Delhi on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius amid an inclement weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature dips between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the normal for the season.

Parts of Delhi witnessed ‘very dense’ to ‘dense fog’ in the morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, it said.

The minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the IMD.

However, the Ridge Observatory recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

The visibility had fallen early morning, with a reading of 50 metres at Palam at 8:30 am.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a maximum of 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 (very poor) at 7 pm on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI KND NB NB