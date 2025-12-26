Jaipur: Several cities in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius as weather across the state remained cold and dry over the last 24 hours, the meteorological centre here said on Friday.

Jaipur, the state capital, recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while Karauli was the coldest place with 3.6 degrees Celsius. Mercury dipped to 4.6 degrees Celsius in Sikar's Fatehpur, while Dausa recorded 5 degrees and Pali and Anta of Baran district 5.2 degrees, it said.

Fog observed at some places in the Udaipur division, the meteorological centre said.

The state experienced no rainfall during this period, continuing the dry spell, it said.