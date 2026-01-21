Cold, dry weather in Rajasthan; Fatehpur coldest at 4.9 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Weather remained cold and dry across Rajasthan over the last 24 hours, with light to moderate fog reported at a few places, the Met office said.

According to officials, Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

Nagaur recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli at 5.8 degrees Celsius, Pali at 5.9 degrees Celsius and Lunkaransar at 6 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. PTI AG RHL