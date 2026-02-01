Cold eases in Rajasthan with minimum temperatures above 7 deg C

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Rajasthan experienced respite from intense cold conditions as minimum temperatures in several parts of the state stayed above 7 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Alwar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, while Lunkaransar registered 7.7 degrees. Pali recorded a low of 8.3 degrees, followed by Jawai Dam in Pali district at 9.6 degrees and Sri Ganganagar at 9.7 degrees Celsius, according to the met department.

Light rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, where 1.1 mm of rain was measured during the past 24 hours due to the impact of a western disturbance.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, officials added. PTI SDA PRK PRK