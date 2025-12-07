Cold grips Punjab and Haryana, Faridkot coldest at 4.4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed across Punjab and Haryana on Sunday.

Faridkot was the coldest in Punjab, with minimum temperature settling at 4.4 degrees Celsius, while in Haryana, Narnaul saw the lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the local meteorological department.

In Punjab, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Ferozepur recorded 6 degrees, Amritsar 6.1 degrees, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees, and Patiala 8.9 degrees.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a low of 6 degrees, Hisar 6.2 degrees, Sirsa 6.6 degrees, Karnal 7 degrees, Rohtak 7.8 degrees, and Ambala 9.8 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN RUK RUK