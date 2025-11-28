Cold morning in city, no respite from pollution woes

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi's overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning, with an AQI reading of 384.

A total of 20 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while 18 fell in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.

The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 14 days.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

Delhi also witnessed a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the forecast indicating moderate fog during the day.

The relative humidity stood at 95 per cent, it added.