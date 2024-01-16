Cold morning, sunny afternoon in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) After a cold Tuesday morning, Delhiites experienced sunlight during the day even as the maximum temperature settled two notches below the season's average and was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions for the fifth consecutive day.

The minimum temperature settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning while a thick layer of fog enveloped several parts of city, affecting rail and road traffic.

Due to foggy conditions, at least 30 Delhi-bound trains or those having a route through the national capital were running late as on January 16, according to railway officials.

The season's coldest morning was registered in Delhi on Monday with a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average.

The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog on Wednesday morning. Cold wave conditions are expected at a few places, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 17 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 371 under 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR NIT CK