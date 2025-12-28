Cold wade conditions at isolated places in Jaipur division, Fatehpur shivers at 2.1 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Weather remained dry across Rajasthan while cold wave conditions were recorded at isolated places in the Jaipur division on Sunday, the weather office here said.

According to the department, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 28.8 degrees Celsius, while Fatehpur in Sikar district registered the lowest minimum temperature at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Karauli recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, Sikar 3.5 degrees Celsius, Pali 3.6 degrees Celsius and Dausa 3.9 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The MeT Office said cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of the state, particularly in northern and eastern regions, even as no significant change in weather activity has been reported.

The department added that dry weather is likely to persist across Rajasthan in the coming days. PTI AG NSD NSD