Cold wanes marginally in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The prevailing cold conditions waned marginally on Tuesday with the minimum temperature rising by a couple of notches across West Bengal, the IMD said.

There will not be any large change in minimum temperatures across the districts over the next seven days, it said.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely over the districts during morning hours, even as dry weather would prevail, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The day temperatures are, however, likely to be below normal by two to three notches for the next five days across Gangetic West Bengal, it said.

The hill tourist town of Darjeeling was much warmer at night, at 7.4 degrees Celsius, as compared to 3-4 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago.

The upper reaches of the Darjeeling district recorded the lowest minimum in the hills, at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Coochbehar was the coldest place in the state's plains at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The other places in the state that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Bankura (9.4), Jalpaiguri (9.5), Sriniketan (9.7) and Kalyani (9.7).

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning hours on Wednesday. PTI AMR SOM