Ranchi: A cold wave alert has been issued for 11 districts in Jharkhand from December 5 with the minimum temperatures plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, an IMD official said on Thursday.

The 'yellow alert' (be aware) for cold wave has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh and Bokaro districts from 8.30 am on Friday for 48 hours, according to a weather bulletin released on Thursday afternoon.

North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand had caused the drop in the mercury level, the IMD official said.

"The minimum temperature may decline by up to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days. Thereafter, it may rise by two to three degrees Celsius," Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

Gumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius in Daltonganj, and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Hazaribag.

Bokaro and Latehar registered the minimum temperatures at 9.5 and 9.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi shivered at 10.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the state in the last 24 hours, Anand said.