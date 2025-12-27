Cold wave alert issued for 6 districts in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 27 (PTI) A cold wave alert was issued for six districts in Jharkhand on Saturday with the minimum temperatures plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, an IMD bulletin said.

Gumla was the coldest district, with the mercury dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius.

A 'yellow' alert (be aware) for cold wave conditions has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga and Gumla, according to the IMD bulletin released on Saturday.

The cold conditions in these districts are likely to prevail till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, "North-westerly to westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand are causing the cold wave conditions." No significant change in the minimum temperature is likely in the next 24 hours, and thereafter, over the next two to three days, it will rise by 2-3 degrees, he added.

The minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 12 districts of the state, the IMD official said.

In the past 24 hours, Khunti recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, and Lohardaga 5.2 deg C, while the mercury level dropped to 5.5 deg C in Daltonganj, according to the IMD bulletin.

The minimum temperature in Ranchi was 7.9 deg C, Bokaro 8.5 deg C, and Chaibasa 8.8 deg C, it added.