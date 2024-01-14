Cold wave back in Kashmir, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold wave conditions returned to Kashmir as the mercury plunged several degrees below freezing point after a day's respite provided by a feeble western disturbance on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar's day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year, officials said here.

Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory, has been colder than Srinagar for the past nearly one week. The city of temples recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius Saturday night which was 4.5 degrees below normal, they said.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, 4.4 degrees less than Friday's 0.2 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4 degrees while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley in the first forthnight of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow. The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather till January 21.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI MIJ SKY SKY