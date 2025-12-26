Cold wave condition grips Bihar, IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense

Patna, Dec 26 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped Bihar on Friday, with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog along with cold day conditions across several parts of the state, advising people to stay cautious.

Aurangabad and Sabour in Bhagalpur were the coldest places in the state at 7.4 degree Celsius, followed by Gayaji at 7.6, Bhagalpur and Sheikhpura at 8.9 each, Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran and Dehri at 9 degree Celsius each, Jehanabad at 9.3 and Saharsa at 9.5 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

An orange alert for dense to very dense fog in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, and Jehanabad.

Low visibility due to fog was also reported from different parts of the state on Friday, it said. People have been advised to take necessary precautions, particularly during early morning hours, and authorities have been urged to remain vigilant as reduced visibility could disrupt road, rail and air traffic, said an official of the IMD, Patna. PTI PKD RG