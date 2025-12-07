Cold wave condition grips parts of Jharkhand; 8 districts record min temp below 10 degree Celsius

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand as eight districts in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre the eight districts where minimum temperatures were recorded below 10 degree Celsius are Bokaro, Deoghar, Koderma, Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Lohardaga, and Ranchi.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 5 degrees Celsius, the IMD weather bulletin stated.

The minimum temperature in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi was 7.5 degree Celsius, while Daltonganj recorded 6.5 degree and Jamshedpur recorded 9.6 degree Celsius.

Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said, "North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand have caused the drop in mercury." "Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state over the next five days. The minimum temperature may rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the next 72 hours," he added. PTI RPS RPS RG