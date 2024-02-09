Cold wave conditions back in Rajasthan after rain; Fatehpur records 1.4 deg C

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions returned on Friday in parts of Rajasthan due to rainfall caused by western disturbance with several places recording lower than normal minimum temperatures, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The state's Fatehpur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degree Celsius Friday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state remained mainly dry in the last 24 hours with several places reeling under a cold wave.

On Friday morning, Sikar logged a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees, and Karauli and Banswara 3.0 degrees each.

Churu and Bhilwara recorded 3.5 degrees, Pilani 3.5 degrees, and Alwar registered 4.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.