Cold wave conditions grip Himachal Pradesh; Kalpa sees snowfall

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped the higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Several places witnessed a significant drop in minimum temperatures as of Wednesday night, with Keylong recording minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri minus 2.1 degrees, and Kalpa 0.2 degrees, according to the meteorological centre.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees, was the coldest night of the season, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district received traces of snow, weather expert Sandeep Sharma told PTI.

Dense fog was observed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Bilaspur, while gusty winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 39 kilometres per hour lashed Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh and Kukumseri, Met officials said.

The minimum temperatures would fall further in the coming days as winter sets in, but dry weather is expected in the state for the next seven days, Sharma said.

However, there was no significant change in the maximum temperature. Una was hottest during the day, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

During the post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 6, Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 29 mm, marking an excess of 140 per cent, officials said.