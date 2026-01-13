Cold wave conditions in isolated parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Severe cold conditions were recorded in several parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, with mercury dropping to freezing 2 degrees Celsius in Karauli, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The Met centre said the weather remained dry across the state, while cold wave conditions were recorded at isolated places.

Eastern Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate fog at several locations, with no immediate relief in sight, it said.

Minimum temperatures dipped sharply, with Karauli recording 2.0 degrees Celsius, Dausa 3.3 degrees, Ganganagar 3.6 degrees, Fatehpur 4.3 degrees, Nagaur 4.4 degrees, Mount Abu 5.1 degrees and Pilani 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

In most parts of the state, minimum temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius and cold wave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days, it said. PTI AG APL APL