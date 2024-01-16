Cold-wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold-wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where dense fog was witnessed on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

According to the Jaipur weather centre, the minimum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.9 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur and Karauli and 3 degrees Celsius in Sangriya.

Sriganganagar recorded a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.5 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 5.4 degrees Celsius in Churu.

The meteorological department official said the weather remained dry in Rajasthan and there was dense fog at some places. Cold-wave conditions were recorded at many places while an extreme cold-day was recorded in Sriganganagar. PTI AG RC