Cold wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Karauli recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weather in the state was mainly dry and some places witnessed fog, it said.

Sangaria recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur 5.4 degrees Celsius, Churu and Alwar 6.6 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 7 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 7.5 degrees Celsius and Anta 7.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Various other places in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. PTI AG DIV DIV