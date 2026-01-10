Cold wave conditions in several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued to grip several parts of Rajasthan, with dense fog reported at many places on Saturday morning and minimum temperatures remaining well below normal, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the Jaipur Met office, Dausa recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. Alwar recorded 3.6 degrees, Srganganagar 3.9 degrees, Nagaur 4.2 degrees, Fatehpur 4.4 degrees, Pilani and Jaisalmer 4.5 degrees each and Lunkaransar 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The department said moderate to dense fog prevailed at several places across the state during the morning hours, while cold day conditions were recorded in many areas. In most parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the state during the coming week. However, dense fog and cold day conditions are expected to continue over parts of western, northern and eastern Rajasthan in the next few days.

It further said that minimum temperatures in the northern parts of the state may fall further, intensifying cold wave conditions in the region.