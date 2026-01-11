Cold wave conditions intensify in Rajasthan, Pratapgarh coldest at minus 2 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Cold to severe cold wave conditions were recorded at isolated places in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, with Pratapgarh recording a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius in the morning, the Meteorological Department said.

Isolated places in eastern Rajasthan saw dense to very dense fog while a few places in the western part of the state saw dense fog, it said.

Barmer recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius, Pilani 1.2 degrees Celsius, Sikar 1.7 degrees Celsius, Lunkaransar in Bikaner and Jhunjhunu 1.9 degrees Celsius and Churu 2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The mercury remained below 10 degrees Celsius at most other places in the state.

Jaipur recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. PTI AG DIV DIV