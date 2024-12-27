Cold wave conditions persists in Rajasthan, rain in some parts of state

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan remained in the grip of cold conditions as light to moderate rain occurred at many places in the state due to a western disturbance, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

Several areas including Sikar, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Churu and Hanumangarh districts received rain the the last 24 hours, it said.

According to the weather office dense fog also prevailed across many parts of the state on Friday affecting visibility.

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Churu. Night temperatures increased slightly and ranged between 5.4 degree Celsius in Churu and 17.2 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, the weather department said.

Advertisment

Due to the impact of a new western disturbance, light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers and hailstorm is likely at some places in Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions and in some parts of Shekhawati division, it added. PTI SDA OZ OZ