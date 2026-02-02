Cold wave conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures remained close to the season's average in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Sirsa the coldest place in the region with a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius while Amritsar registered a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees, Pathankot 7.2 degrees, Hoshiarpur 8.3 degrees, while Faridkot recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda, however, experienced a cold night at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 11 degrees, Karnal 9.7 degrees, Rohtak 12.2 degrees while Gurugram recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.