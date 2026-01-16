Cold wave conditions prevail in Himachal; light snow, rain expected

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Several places in Himachal Pradesh witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature in the state dropped by a few notches during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological office said on Friday.

The Shimla Met office stated that the minimum temperature in many places of the state was below 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius. As a result, severe cold wave conditions prevailed in Berthing in Hamirpur district, while cold wave conditions were observed in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Mandi.

The Met Centre has also predicted a wet spell in the state from January 17 to January 22.

"Light to moderate rain and snow are likely in isolated places in middle and high hills from January 16 to 22, while light rains are expected in isolated areas in low hills on January 20 and 22," the Met office said.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 19, it added.

The northwest region had a dry day, but intense cold wave conditions prevailed. Tabo in the tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest during the night, recording a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Chopal in the Shimla district was the hottest during the day with a high of 23.8 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI COR APL APL