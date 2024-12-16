Cold wave conditions prevail in several parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, experienced cold wave conditions on Monday morning, with mercury levels dropping to single digits in some areas.

Advertisment

Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Patancheru near Hyderabad (6.4), Rajendranagar in Hyderabad (8.5), and Medak (9), according to the Met Centre of IMD’s Daily Weather Report, citing data recorded at 08.30 am on Monday.

"Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Adilabad and Sangareddy districts," the report stated.

In its weather forecast and warnings issued on Monday evening, the Met department said cold wave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts between 5.30 pm and 8.30 am on December 17.

Advertisment

Several residents in Adilabad reported being forced to stay indoors until mid-morning due to the biting cold, while traders selling sweaters and other woollen clothing saw brisk business. PTI SJR VVK SSK SJR SSK ROH