Cold wave conditions to persist as mercury dips below 10 deg Celsius across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, cold wave conditions are likely to persist in the state.

Dausa saw a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Alwar shivered at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Other places where temperatures hovered below 10 degrees Celsius include Sikar at 5 degrees Celsius, and both Mount Abu and Pali at 5.1 degrees Celsius. Karauli recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Jhunjhunu registered 7.1 degrees Celsius, according to Met department.

Chittorgarh saw a night temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara and Jaipur experienced minimums of 9 degrees Celsius and 9.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The desert city of Jaisalmer recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Barmer remained relatively warmer at 12.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SDA ARB ARB