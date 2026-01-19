Cold wave conditions to persist in Himachal; rain, snowfall likely from Jan 22

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in Himachal Pradesh with the MeT office issuing a yellow alert for severe cold in isolated areas in five districts for January 20.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, on Monday issued the alert, warning of cold wave conditions in parts of Kangra, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts.

According to the MeT office, while the weather will remain dry till January 21, the state is likely to witness a fresh spell of snowfall and rain from January 22 till January 24 as a result of another intense western disturbance in quick succession, which is likely to affect Northwest India January 21 onwards.

Along with this, the department has also issued a yellow alert for several districts for January 22 and 23, warning of heavy snowfall and rain in isolated places across the state.

"The weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours with cold wave conditions observed in Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi. The lowest temperature in the state was minus 7.1 degrees Celcius, recorded in Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district," an official of the MeT said. PTI COR ARB ARB