Cold wave continues in Odisha, IMD issues fog warning for 13 districts

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) As the coldwave intensified in Odisha with 16 places recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD on Friday warned of dense fog in 13 districts of the state.

Advertisment

The IMD in a yellow warning (be updated) said that dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, adding that as many as 16 places in the state recorded temperatures at or below 10 degrees Celsius.

G Udayagiri was followed by Semiliguda at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Phulbani 6, Kirei 7.1, Koraput 7.7, Keonjhar 7.8, Daringbadi 8, Angul and Bhawanipatna 8.6, Rourkela 8.7, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur 9, Sonepur 9.3, Jharsuguda 9.4, Ranital 9.4 and Chipilima 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 13.4 and 13.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI AAM RG