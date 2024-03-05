Cold wave continues in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Keylong records minus 10.8 deg C

Shimla: The cold wave continues unabated in most parts of Himachal Pradesh with Keylong recording the lowest temperature at night hitting a minimum of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

As per official weather data, there was no rain or snow in the last 24 hours.

Other areas were also chilly at night, with Kalpa at minus 3.0 degrees, Narkanda at minus 0.6 degrees, Manali at 0.1 degrees, Kufri at 0.5 degrees, Sarahan at 1 degrees, Dalhousie at 2.0 degrees, Shimla and Solan at 2.2 degree Celsius, the data read.

Over 650 roads, including five national highways, were closed in the state on Monday evening due to multiple avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow in the past few days.

Lahaul and Spiti districts were the worst hit with 290 roads being blocked and no electricity for the past 60 hours, police said. Mobile network is being restored in Spiti Valley, they added.

According to the state emergency operation centre, as many as 158 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in Shimla, 63 in Chamba, 50 in Kinnaur, 32 in Kullu, seven in Mandi and one in Kangra district.

Meanwhile, the MeT office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.