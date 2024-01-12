Advertisment
#National

Cold wave continues in Rajasthan, Fatehpur records 1 deg C temperature

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Jan 2024
New Update
Rajastha Fog Delhi Weather Cold Winter Rain

Representative image

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan and dry weather was seen across the state on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

Several cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius and the mercury dropped to 1 degree Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar district, the weather office said.

Dense fog was witnessed in Sri Ganganagar on Friday morning.

Churu and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 2.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and Dholpur, 4.1 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Anta, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Banasthali.

Jaipur recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

#Sikar #Cold wave in Rajasthan #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Weather #Rajasthan Winter
Advertisment
Subscribe