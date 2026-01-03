Cold wave, dense fog grip parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Saturday, while several places in the eastern region witnessed dense to very dense fog, the Meteorological Department said.

Fatehpur in Sikar district was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Sikar recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Alwar 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 5 degrees Celsius, Lunkaransar 5.6 degrees Celsius, Karauli 6.1 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said cold conditions are likely to persist in some areas, particularly during the night and early morning hours, with reduced visibility in fog-prone regions of eastern Rajasthan.

It advised people to take precautions against cold conditions and fog, especially while travelling during early morning hours.

According to the department, the weather is likely to remain dry across the state over the next one week.

Minimum temperatures are expected to drop 1 to 2 degrees during the next two to three days, with the possibility of cold wave conditions in the northern parts of the state, it said.

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2 to 5 degrees below normal over the next 48 hours, it said.