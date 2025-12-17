Cold wave, dense fog grip Uttar Pradesh; one killed in road crash in Mau

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) A tractor driver was killed in a fog-related road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Wednesday morning, as large parts of the state continued to reel under intense cold and dense fog, disrupting road and rail traffic and daily life.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Bakhtawarganj Ghat bridge on the Shahroze four-lane road, where a trailer rammed into a cement-laden tractor from behind amid poor visibility caused by dense fog.

"Dense fog appears to be the main cause of the accident. The trailer driver fled the spot after the collision, and efforts are on to trace him," Kopaganj Station House Officer Ravindra Nath Rai said.

Police said traffic on the route was briefly disrupted following the crash. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The latest accident comes a day after a series of fog-linked road crashes across the state on Tuesday left at least 25 people dead and 59 injured. The worst tragedy occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up in dense fog turned into an inferno, killing at least 13 people, police said.

Meanwhile, the local weather office issued an orange alert for 15 districts for dense fog conditions, while more than 20 districts were placed under a yellow alert, advising people to remain watchful till Thursday morning.

In districts bordering Gorakhpur, including Maharajganj, dense fog and biting cold severely affected movement. A local resident said vehicles were crawling on the roads due to poor visibility, while pedestrians were forced to cross roads cautiously amid near-zero visibility conditions.

Similar conditions prevailed in the state capital Lucknow, where thick fog combined with a sharp drop in temperature slowed morning traffic. People were seen wearing mufflers and jackets as the chill intensified. Visibility remained low in several parts of the city, with landmarks such as the upper dome of the Vidhan Bhavan remaining obscured by fog for a long time in the morning.

Reduced visibility was also reported at Lohia Path and along the Gomti River Front in Lucknow.

In Deoria district, dense fog led to several trucks being parked in long queues along the roadside. A truck helper said the road ahead was barely visible, forcing drivers to either halt their vehicles or move at a very slow pace. Locals and truck drivers were seen lighting bonfires to keep themselves warm. These scenes mirrored at several other locations across the district.

Agra, however, witnessed some relief from fog on Wednesday morning. Residents said the fog was relatively light, allowing a clear view of the Taj Mahal from popular viewing points, though a thin layer of mist remained near the Yamuna river. On Tuesday morning, dense fog had significantly reduced the visibility of the monument.

In western Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, students heading to colleges said the cold had intensified along with foggy conditions. Ankit, a student, said public transport options were limited in the morning due to poor visibility, while another resident, Anshul, said people were stepping out only when necessary.

In Gonda district, the combined effect of cold and fog was evident at the railway station, where passengers were seen wrapped in blankets while waiting for trains. Bonfires were lit at several spots outside the station.

Vishal Kumar, a native of Basti district, waiting for the Krishak Express at Gonda station, said the train was running around two-and-a-half hours late. Another passenger, Achal Kumar, said he was forced to wait near makeshift bonfires due to the lack of heating arrangements at the station. PTI COR KIS KIS AMJ AMJ