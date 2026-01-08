Cold wave grips Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul records 4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Narnaul recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana. Among other places in the state, Bhiwani reeled under intense cold recording a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. Sirsa recorded a minimum of 5.4 degrees, while Hisar and Rohtak temperatures of 6 degrees and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala recorded a low of 8.6 degrees and Karnal 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest city, with the mercury settling at 5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees and Gurdaspur 6 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN AKY