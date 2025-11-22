Cold wave grips Himachal as mercury dips below freezing point; Tabo shivers at -6.6 deg C

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions coupled with a prolonged dry spell persisted in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with Tabo in Lahaul district recording the lowest minimum temperature of -6.6 degrees Celsius.

The state has witnessed 90 per cent rainfall deficit in November so far, with all 12 districts logging a rain deficit ranging from 65 per cent in Kinnaur to 100 per cent in Sirmaur.

Shimla and Mandi recorded a rain deficit of 99 per cent, while Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra districts saw a 98 per cent deficit.

The high altitude areas and high mountain passes in the region shivered amid cold wave conditions with the mercury dropping seven to twelve degrees below freezing point, resulting in freezing of natural water sources like springs, lakes, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers.

The local weather officer has predicted that the dry spell will persist across the state until November 28, worrying farmers.

Keylong recorded a low of -4.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday, followed by Kukumseri at -3.8 degrees Celsius and Kalpa at -1.0 degrees Celsius. Manali and Narkanda shivered at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

There was no significant change in day temperatures, with Una recording the highest of 26 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL ARB ARB