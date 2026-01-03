Cold wave grips Himachal Pradesh, MeT issues yellow warning for dense fog

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) The cold wave conditions grip Himachal Pradesh as the meteorological station on Saturday issued a yellow warning of dense fog at isolated places in seven districts of the state in the coming week.

According to the MeT, Kukumseri recorded the lowest of minus 7 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo minus 6.4 degrees and Kalpa minus 2.2 degrees.

The MeT station on Saturday predicted light snowfall at isolated places in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts on January 6 and issued a yellow warning of dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts in the morning hours from January 4 to 7.

With no significant change in maximum temperatures, Solan was the hottest with a high of 19 degrees Celsius, it said.

The minimum temperatures ranged between minus 7 degrees and 3 degrees in the higher hills, between zero and 6 degrees in mid hills and 5 to 10 degrees in lower hills, even as the weather remained dry, it said.

Tourist destinations like Manali recorded a temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Narkanda, 0.4 degrees, Palampur, 1.0 degrees, Kufri, 2.7 degrees, Dharamshala, 4.2 degrees and Shimla, 4.5 degrees.

The high altitude tribal area, higher reaches and mountain passes groaned under arctic conditions with mercury staying eight to twelve degrees below freezing point.

After a prolonged dry spell in November and December last year, dry weather at the start of the winter season is causing anxiety among farmers and apple growers.

The forecasts of below-normal rains and snow during the winter season from January to March 2026 have added to their worry. PTI BPL SHS